IEC Electronics (NYSE:IEC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IEC Electronics (NYSE:IEC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
IEC Electronics Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of IEC Electronics stock opened at $15.34 on Friday. IEC Electronics has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $17.98.
About IEC Electronics
