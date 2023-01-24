Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 9,216 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 104.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,060 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,216 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Financial Management Network Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 7,689 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 8.8% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,867 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 10.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 75,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $9,169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 216,700 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $26,238,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

Boeing stock opened at $209.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.73, a PEG ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.43. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $223.23.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The company had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Boeing from $209.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $210.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.53.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Stories

