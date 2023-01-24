Ieq Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 73.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,398 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,647 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APH. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 838.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,281,215 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $219,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931,531 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 256.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,222,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $143,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,200 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,614,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,322,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,887 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,864,068 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $534,128,000 after purchasing an additional 864,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 208.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,278,865 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $82,333,000 after purchasing an additional 864,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $6,001,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 127,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $10,137,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 204,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,316,165.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $6,001,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 242,000 shares of company stock worth $19,290,240 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amphenol Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently commented on APH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Amphenol in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.82.

NYSE:APH opened at $78.91 on Tuesday. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $82.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

