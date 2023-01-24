Ieq Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 85.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Humana by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Humana by 12.9% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 0.9% in the second quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Humana by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Humana by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $549.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cowen increased their price target on Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Humana from $630.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Humana from $548.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $602.50.

Insider Activity at Humana

Humana Price Performance

In other Humana news, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 11,157 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.61, for a total transaction of $6,310,510.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,780.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 11,157 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.61, for a total transaction of $6,310,510.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,780.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.17, for a total value of $5,095,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,612,919.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,570 shares of company stock worth $27,938,777. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

HUM stock opened at $494.55 on Tuesday. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $363.73 and a 52 week high of $571.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $515.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $505.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $6.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.80 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.99%. Analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 25.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading

