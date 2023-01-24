Ieq Capital LLC Boosts Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 72.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,365 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,307 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 5,063.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,690,194 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $372,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,094 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in American Express by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,807,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $666,377,000 after acquiring an additional 675,971 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,110,826 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $284,769,000 after acquiring an additional 629,960 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 1,603.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 456,785 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $63,320,000 after acquiring an additional 429,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 935,475 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $174,934,000 after purchasing an additional 387,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

American Express Price Performance

AXP opened at $154.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.25. American Express has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $199.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.05. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The company had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that American Express will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of American Express to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on American Express in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.74.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

