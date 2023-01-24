Ieq Capital LLC Boosts Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,371 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $75.50 on Tuesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.84 and a 12 month high of $84.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. The firm has a market cap of $63.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a PEG ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.51.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 304.29% and a net margin of 10.87%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 81.74%.

CL has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.58.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

