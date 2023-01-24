Ieq Capital LLC Boosts Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1,830.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 66,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,885,000 after acquiring an additional 63,522 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $220,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $422,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $93.27 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $86.28 and a 1 year high of $106.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.82 and a 200 day moving average of $91.88.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

