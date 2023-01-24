Ieq Capital LLC Buys 2,032 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 52.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of McKesson by 4.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in McKesson during the first quarter worth $1,610,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in McKesson by 17.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter valued at $598,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.02, for a total value of $977,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,611,231.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.02, for a total value of $977,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,611,231.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,733 shares of company stock valued at $6,129,853 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

McKesson Trading Down 0.8 %

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $411.20.

McKesson stock opened at $375.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $377.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $363.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.63. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $237.61 and a 1-year high of $401.78.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.13 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $70.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.66 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 267.09%. On average, research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 24.78 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.24%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

