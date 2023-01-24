Ieq Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,000. Ieq Capital LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 37.9% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of RPG stock opened at $156.47 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $138.73 and a 12-month high of $190.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.81.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

