Ieq Capital LLC Cuts Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,232,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. United Bank grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $569,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $257.99 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $277.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $248.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.10.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

