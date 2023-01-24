Ieq Capital LLC Grows Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,357 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 1.0% in the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 14,021 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 20,807 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 5.8% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 980 shares of the software company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $211.29 on Tuesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.20 and a 52-week high of $252.34. The stock has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.66, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $197.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). Autodesk had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 108.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to reacquire up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Autodesk from $255.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.00.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 394 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total transaction of $77,090.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,458.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total value of $59,006.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,485.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total value of $77,090.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,458.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,672 shares of company stock valued at $524,213 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

