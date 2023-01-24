Ieq Capital LLC Grows Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 100.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,399 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,223 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. EULAV Asset Management increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 73,016 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $15,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 625,566 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $135,454,000 after purchasing an additional 40,370 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.2% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.4% in the third quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.4% during the third quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 14,718 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $261.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $294.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $278.94.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $241.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $234.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $194.54 and a 12-month high of $288.46. The company has a market cap of $58.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.41.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 30.33%. Research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 30.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $5.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $22.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.46%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

