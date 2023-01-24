Ieq Capital LLC Has $1.81 Million Stock Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,007 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. EULAV Asset Management boosted its position in Splunk by 5.0% in the third quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 84,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,317,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 88,874 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,683,000 after acquiring an additional 22,904 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,265 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Splunk by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,302 shares of the software company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in Splunk by 790.7% in the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 49,150 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 43,632 shares in the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,000 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total transaction of $88,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,953 shares in the company, valued at $10,835,847.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Splunk Stock Performance

SPLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Splunk from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Splunk to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Splunk from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Splunk to $119.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

Shares of SPLK opened at $93.10 on Tuesday. Splunk Inc. has a one year low of $65.00 and a one year high of $150.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.09 and a 200-day moving average of $89.00.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The software company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.72. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 396.11% and a negative net margin of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $929.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.91 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

