Ieq Capital LLC Has $2.06 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 87,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,711,000 after purchasing an additional 11,712 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth $11,782,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $149.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.24. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $161.24.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

