Ieq Capital LLC Has $2.38 Million Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 773 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Cintas during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 871.9% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Cintas by 22.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Stock Performance

CTAS opened at $437.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $450.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $424.58. The firm has a market cap of $44.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $343.86 and a 1-year high of $470.23.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.09. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.43%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total value of $6,583,479.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,318 shares in the company, valued at $10,376,043.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total value of $6,583,479.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,376,043.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total value of $879,049.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CTAS. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cintas from $373.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $476.10.

Cintas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.