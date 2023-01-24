Ieq Capital LLC Has $2.96 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 592.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,956 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $2,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XBI. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 275.4% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 559.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 13,116 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $87.16 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $61.78 and a 1-year high of $99.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.94.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

