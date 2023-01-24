Ieq Capital LLC Lowers Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,962 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 71,056 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,090,651 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $61,319,000 after acquiring an additional 36,789 shares during the period. Citizens Business Bank acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,386,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Comcast by 11.9% in the third quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 31,770 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Comcast by 2.8% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 498,634 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $14,625,000 after purchasing an additional 13,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.5% during the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 84,838 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,488,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA opened at $40.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $51.20. The stock has a market cap of $174.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.42.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $29.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 93.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMCSA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Comcast to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.27.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.