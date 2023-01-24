Ieq Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 67.4% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 16,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 29.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 44.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 98,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,883,000 after buying an additional 30,191 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RPV opened at $84.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.11. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 12-month low of $69.47 and a 12-month high of $88.97.

