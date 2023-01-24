Ieq Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAYX. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Paychex by 68.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Paychex to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays lowered shares of Paychex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on Paychex to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.08.

Insider Activity

Paychex Trading Up 1.7 %

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $1,584,683.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,835,800.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

PAYX opened at $119.99 on Tuesday. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $105.66 and a one year high of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 30.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 78.02%.

About Paychex

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.