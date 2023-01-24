Ieq Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,737 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CI. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna in the third quarter valued at $34,000. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Cigna by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. increased its holdings in Cigna by 1,875.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 158 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Cigna by 3.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,692 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Cigna by 33.5% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,838 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cigna

In related news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $986,801.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,416.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at $11,936,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cigna Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James downgraded Cigna from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen upped their price objective on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen increased their price objective on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cigna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $370.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.45.

Shares of CI opened at $308.17 on Tuesday. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $213.16 and a twelve month high of $340.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $321.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.28.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $45.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.87 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.67%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.39%.

Cigna Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.