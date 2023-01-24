Ieq Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Seeyond lifted its position in shares of Booking by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,693,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Booking by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total transaction of $1,263,850.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,418,314.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total value of $68,839.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,864.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total transaction of $1,263,850.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,418,314.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,120 shares of company stock valued at $4,893,155. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,401.58 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,068.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,930.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,616.85 and a twelve month high of $2,715.66. The stock has a market cap of $93.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.26.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $49.40 by $3.63. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $37.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BKNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Booking to $2,370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,434.46.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.