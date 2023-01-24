Ieq Capital LLC Sells 15,932 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,932 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWX. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the second quarter valued at about $71,000.

ACWX stock opened at $49.65 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $38.81 and a twelve month high of $55.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.88.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.382 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

