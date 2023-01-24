Ieq Capital LLC Sells 16,030 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,030 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Okta by 1,397.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Okta during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Okta in the second quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Okta by 602.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Okta by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 73.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Okta

In other Okta news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,729 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $920,530.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $254,203.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,258,005.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $920,530.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $4,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,679 shares of company stock worth $1,726,103 in the last ninety days. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Okta Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of OKTA opened at $69.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $203.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.27. The firm has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 1.05.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.25. Okta had a negative net margin of 52.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $481.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OKTA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Okta from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Okta from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Okta to $70.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Okta from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.65.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

