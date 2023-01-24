Ieq Capital LLC Trims Stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoom Video Communications

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total transaction of $234,932.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Zoom Video Communications news, President Gregory Tomb sold 3,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $269,581.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 27,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,312. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total value of $234,932.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,218 shares of company stock worth $1,490,951. Corporate insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zoom Video Communications Trading Up 2.1 %

ZM has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.76.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $70.97 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.55 and a twelve month high of $156.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of -0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.63.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.05). Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zoom Video Communications

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.