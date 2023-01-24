IFG Advisors LLC Purchases 2,248 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

IFG Advisors LLC raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 211.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,311 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd increased its stake in Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 1,035 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 201.2% in the third quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 2,256 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,797,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 232.0% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,329,741 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $352,714,000 after acquiring an additional 929,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 215.8% during the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,463 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $143.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.93 billion, a PE ratio of 44.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $384.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $83.33 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $240.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.60.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total value of $2,414,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,484,090.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total value of $834,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,223,910. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total transaction of $2,414,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $14,484,090.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,172,833 shares of company stock worth $4,492,567,309. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Articles

