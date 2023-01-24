Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 14,190 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,190 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WRB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,620,232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664,707 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,136,000 after buying an additional 4,732,333 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,377,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $224,911,000 after buying an additional 1,840,475 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 132.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,697,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,069,000 after buying an additional 968,387 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,112,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $140,675,000 after buying an additional 704,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock opened at $70.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.17 and its 200-day moving average is $69.16. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $53.34 and a one year high of $76.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

W. R. Berkley Cuts Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 12.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is 8.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WRB has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on W. R. Berkley to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.61.

About W. R. Berkley

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

