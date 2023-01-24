Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $3,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 170,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,719,000 after acquiring an additional 26,709 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 356.6% during the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 9,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 84.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB Stock Up 4.6 %

MDB opened at $207.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $181.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.74. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.15 and a 52 week high of $471.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.25. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 52.50% and a negative net margin of 30.73%. The business had revenue of $333.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.39 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MongoDB from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. JMP Securities raised MongoDB from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on MongoDB from $380.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on MongoDB from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on MongoDB from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.90.

Insider Activity at MongoDB

In other MongoDB news, CTO Mark Porter sold 635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.72, for a total transaction of $119,202.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 27,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,176,754.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO Mark Porter sold 635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.72, for a total value of $119,202.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 27,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,176,754.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 2,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.31, for a total value of $410,578.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,302 shares in the company, valued at $17,599,471.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,074 shares of company stock valued at $11,604,647. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About MongoDB

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

See Also

