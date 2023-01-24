Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 19,946 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,946 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,451,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 135.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,674,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,379,000 after buying an additional 962,983 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 169.9% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,246,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,632,000 after buying an additional 784,474 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 111.1% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,410,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,951,000 after buying an additional 742,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 196.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,117,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,316,000 after purchasing an additional 740,614 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $126,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,513,620.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $126,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,513,620.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $883,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,940,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,796 shares of company stock worth $1,148,109 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ stock opened at $62.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.64 and its 200-day moving average is $60.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.77 and a 1 year high of $69.22.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.38.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

