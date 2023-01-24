Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 9,741 Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,741 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPC. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 158.6% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 635.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 114.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PPC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Pilgrim’s Pride Price Performance

PPC stock opened at $26.17 on Tuesday. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a one year low of $20.23 and a one year high of $34.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 38.44%. Pilgrim’s Pride’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

(Get Rating)

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.