Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys New Holdings in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 10,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASH. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Ashland by 1,572.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 378,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,965,000 after purchasing an additional 356,049 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Ashland by 258.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 400,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,239,000 after purchasing an additional 288,683 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ashland by 2,468.7% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 299,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,832,000 after purchasing an additional 287,553 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Ashland by 33.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,027,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,092,000 after purchasing an additional 259,926 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Ashland by 44.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 582,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,025,000 after purchasing an additional 178,371 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashland Stock Performance

Shares of ASH stock opened at $109.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.25. Ashland Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.29 and a 52 week high of $114.36. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.99.

Ashland Announces Dividend

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Ashland had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 38.77%. The company had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.10 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ashland Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Ashland’s payout ratio is currently 8.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Ashland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ashland from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Ashland from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.29.

Ashland Company Profile

Ashland, Inc engages in the provision of architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care, Special Additives, and Intermediates. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

