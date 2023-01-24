Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,109 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,108 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $2,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 3.5% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 4.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 0.8% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.9% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.03, for a total transaction of $672,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,253.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arrow Electronics Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ARW opened at $116.78 on Tuesday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.38 and a 52-week high of $131.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.15 and its 200 day moving average is $106.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.36 by $0.09. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.04 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 22.36 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Arrow Electronics from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arrow Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Arrow Electronics from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.50.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

