Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,444 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,468 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $482,273,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 29.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,598,025 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,038,753,000 after buying an additional 3,133,826 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $190,270,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 47.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,913,555 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $446,986,000 after buying an additional 1,592,261 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 18.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,811,297 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $892,535,000 after buying an additional 1,531,708 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $106.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.56 and a 200 day moving average of $91.74. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $107.60. The firm has a market cap of $121.91 billion, a PE ratio of 37.66, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 75.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,280 shares of company stock worth $2,663,595 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.