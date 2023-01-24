Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Position in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its position in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,264 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,404 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Ziff Davis by 737.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Ziff Davis during the third quarter worth $905,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Ziff Davis during the third quarter worth $2,583,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ziff Davis by 61.4% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Ziff Davis by 22.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 121,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,330,000 after acquiring an additional 22,467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Ziff Davis Stock Up 2.0 %

Ziff Davis stock opened at $87.00 on Tuesday. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.85 and a fifty-two week high of $109.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.02.

Ziff Davis ( NASDAQ:ZD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The business had revenue of $341.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.88 million. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 25.32%. Equities research analysts expect that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ziff Davis news, EVP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total transaction of $188,410.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,340.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ZD shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Ziff Davis from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ziff Davis in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Ziff Davis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ziff Davis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Ziff Davis in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.80.

Ziff Davis Profile

Ziff Davis, Inc is a digital media and internet company. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment consists of a portfolio of web properties and apps which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle,Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter and What to Expect, among others.

