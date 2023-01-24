Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 60.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,017 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in APA were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in APA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in APA by 3,173.6% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 16,566 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in APA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of APA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of APA by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,362,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,324,000 after purchasing an additional 29,907 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Get APA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on APA from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com downgraded APA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on APA from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho downgraded APA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, APA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.38.

APA Stock Up 0.6 %

APA opened at $45.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 3.58. APA Co. has a 12 month low of $27.98 and a 12 month high of $51.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. APA had a return on equity of 325.67% and a net margin of 33.83%. APA’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.55%.

APA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.