Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,364 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,473,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,665,000 after acquiring an additional 5,433,813 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 759.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,000 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4,716.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,673,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617,530 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 164.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,200,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,548,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $64.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $68.91.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.44%.

Insider Activity at Mondelez International

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $1,512,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,131,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.18.

Mondelez International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

