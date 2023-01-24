Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,747 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 27.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,953,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,511,480,000 after acquiring an additional 7,748,193 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,860,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,241,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224,056 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 1,496.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,994,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $756,506,000 after acquiring an additional 16,867,887 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,483,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $681,145,000 after acquiring an additional 767,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 9.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,762,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $302,430,000 after acquiring an additional 685,242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Royalty Pharma Stock Performance

Royalty Pharma stock opened at $38.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. Royalty Pharma plc has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $44.75. The company has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a PE ratio of 45.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.41.

Royalty Pharma Increases Dividend

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $597.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.03 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is 90.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total value of $1,065,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 940,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,861,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mario Germano Giuliani sold 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $7,276,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,122,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 24,500 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total transaction of $1,065,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 940,000 shares in the company, valued at $40,861,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 532,933 shares of company stock valued at $23,027,408 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RPRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royalty Pharma has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.71.

Royalty Pharma Profile

(Get Rating)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.