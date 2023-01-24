Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,221 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 438.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 150.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MHK has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $90.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.93.

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

NYSE MHK opened at $116.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 44.97, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.24. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.01 and a fifty-two week high of $160.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Mohawk Industries

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 10,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total transaction of $1,032,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,646,349.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.