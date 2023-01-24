Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $911,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $353,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 127,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $92.83 on Tuesday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $80.82 and a one year high of $108.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.56 and its 200 day moving average is $96.96. The firm has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.38.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WEC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised WEC Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Glen E. Tellock acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.39 per share, with a total value of $91,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,390. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total transaction of $92,710.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,986.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glen E. Tellock purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.39 per share, with a total value of $91,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,390. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

