Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,283 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 428.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of NiSource in the second quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of NiSource in the second quarter worth $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of NiSource in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource in the second quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Stock Performance

NYSE:NI opened at $27.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.36 and its 200-day moving average is $27.81. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.78 and a 1-year high of $32.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.60 million. NiSource had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 12.81%. Equities research analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NI. StockNews.com began coverage on NiSource in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their target price on NiSource from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on NiSource to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NiSource to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.86.

NiSource Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Featured Articles

