Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $1.53 Million Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,094 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 30,558 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 50.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 635 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Akamai Technologies

In other Akamai Technologies news, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 281 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $89.02 per share, for a total transaction of $25,014.62. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,014.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Akamai Technologies news, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 281 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $89.02 per share, for a total transaction of $25,014.62. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,014.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $127,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,471 shares of company stock worth $300,553 and sold 10,363 shares worth $946,762. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $89.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.73. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.28 and a 12 month high of $123.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $881.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.99 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on AKAM. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Akamai Technologies to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.53.

Akamai Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.