Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Increases Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,656 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $2,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EMC Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 70,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,582,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLDR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $110.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.83.

Builders FirstSource Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE BLDR opened at $72.46 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.88. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.91 and a 52 week high of $78.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.94.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $1.67. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 61.49%. Equities research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 17.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource Profile

(Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.