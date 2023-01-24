Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Increases Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,656 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $2,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 137.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 74,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 42,902 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,436 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at $618,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,619,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLDR. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $110.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.83.

Builders FirstSource Trading Up 2.1 %

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $72.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.94. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.91 and a 52-week high of $78.60.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $1.67. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 61.49%. Sell-side analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 17.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource Profile

(Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

