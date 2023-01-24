Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Increases Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,682,000 after acquiring an additional 65,287 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

WEC opened at $92.83 on Tuesday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $80.82 and a one year high of $108.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.82.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.59%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Glen E. Tellock bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.39 per share, with a total value of $91,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,390. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Glen E. Tellock bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.39 per share, with a total value of $91,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,390. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total transaction of $92,710.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,986.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on WEC. TheStreet raised WEC Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho cut their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.90.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

