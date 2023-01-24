Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Increases Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 56.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,859 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter worth $30,000. First Command Bank raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the second quarter worth $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the second quarter worth $33,000. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $69.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.70. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $75.07.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.46% and a net margin of 7.10%. Equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 103.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on ONEOK from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.30.

ONEOK Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.