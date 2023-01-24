Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Invests $962,000 in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ASH. Eminence Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Ashland by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,083,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $420,854,000 after acquiring an additional 48,800 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Ashland by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,043,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,547,000 after acquiring an additional 67,631 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Ashland by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,637,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $168,712,000 after acquiring an additional 100,753 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ashland by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,354,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,321,000 after acquiring an additional 111,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ashland by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,205,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,179,000 after acquiring an additional 177,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Stock Performance

ASH opened at $109.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.99. Ashland Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.29 and a 52-week high of $114.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.69 and its 200-day moving average is $104.25.

Ashland Dividend Announcement

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Ashland had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 38.77%. The business had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.10 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Ashland Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ASH shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Ashland from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ashland from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered Ashland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Ashland from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.29.

Ashland Company Profile

Ashland, Inc engages in the provision of architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care, Special Additives, and Intermediates. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading

