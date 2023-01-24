Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,583 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 151.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other news, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total value of $4,830,838.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,669,565.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total value of $4,830,838.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,669,565.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total transaction of $817,159.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,432,555.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,339 shares of company stock valued at $13,872,361 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Deere & Company Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. Argus raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $423.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $365.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $459.05.

Shares of DE opened at $409.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $430.62 and its 200-day moving average is $383.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $448.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 37.52%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 27.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 20.57%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

