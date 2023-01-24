Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Lowers Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,197 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 8.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,837,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,269,298,000 after buying an additional 1,774,531 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,279,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $404,619,000 after buying an additional 58,814 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,222,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $384,276,000 after acquiring an additional 218,388 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 25.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,055,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $169,813,000 after acquiring an additional 615,398 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,785,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,954,000 after acquiring an additional 63,748 shares during the period. 71.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DD opened at $75.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $37.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.52 and a 12 month high of $84.08.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

DD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.79.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

