Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Lowers Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,740 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MTB. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 712.5% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1,523.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 148.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on MTB. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.32.

M&T Bank Stock Up 0.7 %

MTB opened at $154.76 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.83. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $138.43 and a one year high of $193.42.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $4.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by ($0.21). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.15%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.37 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 18.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Featured Stories

