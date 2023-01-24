Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Makes New Investment in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of GL opened at $117.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Globe Life Inc. has a one year low of $87.87 and a one year high of $123.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.06.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.04. Globe Life had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GL has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Globe Life from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Globe Life from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Globe Life from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Globe Life from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.50.

Insider Activity at Globe Life

In other Globe Life news, EVP Michael Clay Majors sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.74, for a total transaction of $2,502,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,469,638.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael Clay Majors sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.74, for a total value of $2,502,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,469,638.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total transaction of $1,235,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 730,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,256,960.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,571 shares of company stock worth $12,563,268 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

Further Reading

