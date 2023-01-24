Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 3,268 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AFG. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its stake in American Financial Group by 5,124.6% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,607,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500,315 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in American Financial Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,544,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,098,609,000 after purchasing an additional 313,115 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new stake in American Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $43,458,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in American Financial Group by 253.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 297,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,361,000 after purchasing an additional 213,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in American Financial Group by 70.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 405,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,270,000 after purchasing an additional 167,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Financial Group

In other American Financial Group news, insider John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.87, for a total value of $595,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at $5,371,676.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.87, for a total value of $595,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,371,676.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 12,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total transaction of $1,863,828.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,276,777.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Stock Up 0.8 %

American Financial Group stock opened at $137.69 on Tuesday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $152.29. The stock has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 21.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AFG shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.75.

American Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Featured Articles

